50 Years of Bachchan

Right now, the jungles of Bollywood are lying in wait. All muscles tensed, all breaths held, not a leaf moving. As soon as the clocks turn 2019, the award ceremony panthers will leap out from their lairs and chew up the last grain of self-confidence left in every performer who cannot dance or doesn’t have a gym-scuplted body.

Wanted an award, did you? You dud? Chew cud! Grrr… snarl… chomp… and the best actor goes to Salman Khan for Race 3 and critic’s choice goes to Shah Rukh Khan for Zero and the lifetime achievement goes to Aamir Khan (which will be presented to him by Amitabh Bachchan as cameras focus on Fatima Sana Sheikh Kiran Rao). But of course, I am kidding. Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju) and Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat) have set up a battle royale for the male acting prizes while in a delightfully romantic pairing, Alia Bhatt (Raazi) and Deepika Padukone (Padmaavat) are in the running for the female category. The stars are backed by awards-darlings like Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela …