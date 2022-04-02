The futility of recommendations

Image of fans watching DDLJ at Maratha Mandir by the legendary Danish SiddiquiMy daughter has ‘discovered’ Hindi cinema with 83. A rousing sports victory, memorable characters and an episodic narrative are perfect ingredients for a Gen Alpha kid to love a film and she has lapped it up. This has come after a lot of sneering and eye-rolling at Hindi cinema (Yeah, Amar Akbar Anthony just didn’t work. Sigh.) but she has now professed her desire to watch a lot of Hindi films during her summer break.
My wife – who is not beyond sneering at some Hindi films herself – immediately took to social media and asked for recommendations for what-to-make-a-11-year-old-watch-that-won’t-turn-her-away-from-Hindi-cinema-forever. A lot of suggestions poured in immediately. Some smartass ones also (which were all from my friends. Sigh.) The usual suspects – 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par, DDLJ, Gol Maal, Chupke Chupke, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Lagaan – came in. Someone also said Masoom, which is absolutely the LAST film you should show kids.
Of course,
all the suggested films are terrific but there is one fatal flaw… they are what
adults think kids would like. And as we all know, “Man can do what he wills. But
he can’t will what he wills.” Who falls in love with what (and why) is a
problem beyond human comprehension and no amount of orchestrated nudging can achieve
something like that. You can’t will yourself towards an emotion. You just can’t.
One of my
earliest memories of Hindi cinema is Aradhana. Zero fights. Maudlin
storyline. Seven songs. No comedy. It was the exact opposite of what a six-year-old
seeks in a movie. Except that I was hooked. I didn’t even realise then how much
I loved the film and sat through it. It was – as they say – the beginning of a
beautiful friendship. And I quite liked Armaan too. (Bonus points if you
get the connection.)
When I think
of my early movie watching, the curated/recommended ones formed only a small
part of the total. Charlie Chaplin, Hirak Rajar Deshe, Superman, ET
the Extra-Terrestrial and a few others of the same genre. Otherwise, it was
a train wreck in which films came thick and fast with no parameter to filter
them. I remember my entire class going gaga over Born Free while I was delirious
with joy watching Haathi Mere Saathi.
While some
of them were still child-friendly* but I remember watching Jeetendra in Mehndi
Rang Layegi (does anybody remember this film?) or Rishi Kapoor-Padmini Kolhapure
in Prem Rog, neither quite suitable for a sub-10-year-old audience. Forget
the suitability, they weren’t good films either. (Fans of Raj Kapoor, don’t kill
me. Please.) Thanks to reasonably cool
parents, I just lapped up whatever passed by me and – as is evident – what didn’t
kill me, made me stronger.
My love for
Hindi cinema isn’t because of the good films but despite the bad ones. Victoria
No. 203 is not a classic, but it entertained me as thoroughly as Anand made
me cry. Somehow, Amitabh Bachchan’s Toofan became as memorable for me as
Deewaar. Anil Kapoor was as memorably cringey in Benaam Badshah as
he was brilliant in Tezaab. (Some might say Woh 7 Din but I don’t
want to be friends with them.)
I think I won’t
give her any suggestions. Let her watch Student of the Year and cringe. Let
her watch Ram Gopal Verma ki Aag and puke. Let her watch Thugs of Hindostan
and rue the fall of the great Rancho! Hell, let her watch Disco Dancer and
not realise the divinity of Mithun. Let her completely turn away from Hindi
cinema and become a sneering globalised Gen Z brat, who makes fun of Bollywood.
Then one day,
she will see Masaan for some college elective. Some crazy friend will
make her watch Luck by Chance. Maybe a TV rerun of Sholay. And
she will come back to me slack-jawed. And say that she can’t believe that we
had the DVDs of those films all along while she was watching Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
for the seventeenth time. Then I will smile. And we will watch Andaz
Apna Apna together. Inshallah.
