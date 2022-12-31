2022: A Roundup of Regional Language Content

After watching a lot of regional language content, I still seem to have missed out a truckload of them across languages. Blame it on time I wasted on Insta Reels!

Here are my favourite five movies/shows in all languages other than Hindi.









Tied at the fifth place are three films that I couldn’t decide between. All of them have flaws, but they stand out nevertheless.

X = Prem (Bengali, Hoichoi) is a beautiful film borrowed from a Hollywood classic, but it turns the premise on its head. And the fact that it has an unforgettable soundtrack (my absolute favourite of 2022) is somewhat ironic, given the film's plot.





Thallumaala (Malayalam, Netflix) is like watching a WWE match, a superhero comic book, a Tiktok video, a Whatsapp forward, a college skit and multiple movie flashbacks. All at the same time.





Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (Kannada, Zee 5) is quirkily violent thriller where City of God comes to Mangalore and engages you with throwaway lines and gestures of the amazingly talented lead pair. (Rishab Shetty, who acted in G2V2, went on to superstardom with Kanatara.)