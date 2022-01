During 2021 – for a couple of months – I wondered (for the first time) if I would end the year in a position to write about books, movies and the good things in life. It was the year where all our privileges came in handy and we encashed all of that to live to write another year-end writeup. Annus horribilis, it was! But the books and movies helped… I read a little less than I would have liked to. Watched more trailers and fewer movies than I should have. I found immense solace watching Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar carrying on a banter about who earns more (Spoiler alert: Akshay does.) and snippets by comedians (Heartfelt thanks to Vipul Goyal, Abhishek Upamanyu and Abijit* Ganguly) on Insta Reels. [*Pedantic Bong curiosity: Bhai Abijit, tomar naamer H-ta baad kyano? ] So, here goes my lists of five favourites in four categories: Sports, Shows, Movies, Books. Feel free to ignore. You’re welcome to disagree. Only condition for the latter is that then you’ll have to then